£50,000 given to Eastbourne DGH for new robot surgical system

Eastbourne DGH is the regional urology centre for excellence which means people from Sussex, West Kent, and parts of Surrey all come here if they need treatment for kidney, bladder, or prostate cancer.

Thanks to a £50,000 donation from Sussex Freemasons Community Charity to Friends of Eastbourne Hospital 2022 Appeal, these people will be a step closer to receiving specialist treatment in the form of a new Da Vinci robot surgical system.

The Da Vinci system makes it possible for surgeons to operate with amazing accuracy through a few small incisions. As a result, there are better outcomes for patients due to the minimally invasive surgery and less time in hospital.

Surgeons, nurses and staff at the Da Vinci Theatre, Eastbourne District General Hospital

The DGH’s existing Da Vinci system has reached the end of its working life having been in the hospital for nine years. It now needs replacing to maintain standards of operating excellence and patient outcomes.

Dr Harry Walmsley, chair of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, said, “I am delighted to say that the Friends are half way to their target having recently had a donation of £50,000 from the Sussex Freemasons Community Charity.

"The Friends are extremely grateful to Sussex Freemasons for their generosity and support."

Michael Harris, chair of the Sussex Freemasons Community Charity, said, “Sussex Freemasons are proud to support the work that the surgeons, nurses and all the staff at the Eastbourne District General Hospital do, and we recognise the important role that this equipment plays in maintaining the EDGH as the regional centre of excellence for the treatment of kidney, bladder, and prostate cancer.”

Michael Harris - chairman of the Sussex Freemasons Community Charity