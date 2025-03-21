Public urged not to visit West Sussex hospital ‘unless you have an urgent clinical need’ due to rise in norovirus cases

The public have been advised not to visit a West Sussex hospital ‘unless you have an urgent clinical need’ due to an increased number of norovirus cases.

St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester is temporarily suspending visits to affected wards, unless approved by the ward manager in exceptional circumstances.

The affected wards are Selsey, Ford, Boxgrove, Petworth, CCU, Bosham, Birdham, and Ashling Wards.

The hospital’s warning particularly applies to residents experiencing vomiting or diarrhoea, or anyone who has experienced norovirus symptoms in the last 48 hours.

Visiting to all other areas in St Richard’s is limited to one person, per patient, per day – but this rule does not apply to paediatric, maternity, or end-of-life patients.

The hospital said this is to protect both patients and visitors from the risk of illness.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, and thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.”