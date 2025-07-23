Public urged to continue to use NHS services wisely ahead of planned resident doctor industrial action

People are being urged to support NHS services and understand how to access the right care when they need it, as health and care teams prepare for upcoming industrial action by resident doctors.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced that resident doctors plan to take industrial action from 07:00 on Friday 25 July to 07:00 on Wednesday 30 July.

Resident doctors (formerly ‘junior doctors’ representing doctors in postgraduate training across England. Resident doctors are fully qualified doctors in postgraduate training, ranging from their first year after medical school (FY1) to those in specialist training (ST1–ST8).

The NHS in Sussex is asking for the public’s support to help ensure patients, families and carers continue to receive safe, high-quality care during the time that they are expected to take industrial action.

Help us keep services running safely during industrial action

To support the NHS and help ensure emergency services are available for those who need them most, people are encouraged to:

Use NHS services appropriately and only call 999 or attend A&E or Emergency Departments for life-threatening emergencies

Use alternative NHS services and contact NHS 111 online or by phone for non-life-threatening needs

Be prepared for longer waiting times in emergency departments for non-urgent conditions

Help loved ones return home from hospital as soon as they are ready for discharge

Avoid visiting hospitals if showing symptoms of flu or COVID-19, or after recent contact with someone who has tested positive, unless it is an emergency

Dr Amy Dissanayake, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the NHS in Sussex, said:

“We understand the concerns that strike action may raise for our patients and their families. Our teams are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum and to make sure essential and urgent care is available for those who need it most. We are asking everyone to support their local NHS by choosing the right service for their needs and using NHS 111 for advice where appropriate.”

During the industrial action, NHS teams will prioritise patient safety. Health and care partners across Sussex are working together to maintain essential services and support the most vulnerable patients.

Some planned appointments and clinics may be affected. However, patients should continue to attend appointments as scheduled unless contacted directly by the NHS.

There is no need to contact your GP practice, hospital or NHS team in advance. If an appointment needs to be rescheduled, the NHS will get in touch with you directly.