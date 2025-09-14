Queen Victoria Hospital rated among best in the country by its patients

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (QVH) has once again demonstrated its commitment to outstanding patient care, receiving the highest score in the country for overall patient experience according to the latest national survey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results of the latest Care Quality Commission Adult Inpatient Survey released on Tuesday (9 September) asked patients across 131 acute and specialist trusts to share their feedback about the inpatient care they received. When patients were asked what they would rate QVH overall for patient experience the hospital scored 9.4 out of 10, compared to a national average of 8.2.

Queen Victoria Hospital stood out for its consistently high scores in key areas such as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kindness and compassion – 9.8 (matching its score from 2023)

A member of Queen Victoria Hospital nursing staff with a patient

Respect and dignity – 9.8 (up from 9.7)

Confidence in doctors and nurses – both scored 9.8 (up from 9.7 and 9.6 respectively)

Cleanliness of wards – 9.7 (up from 9.6)

Pain management and privacy during treatment – 9.7 and 9.9 respectively.

The results showed that patient experience is best in five key areas:

· The wait to get a bed on a ward after arrival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· The length of time waited (in another location) before admission to a ward

· Patients being able to sleep at night

· Patients knowing what would happen next with their care before they left hospital

· Patients being able to get hospital food outside of set mealtimes.

The Trust’s performance has improved year-on-year in areas such as communication, patient involvement in care decisions, and discharge planning. Notably, the hospital saw a rise in scores for patients feeling informed about their condition, being treated with dignity, and knowing what to expect after discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey also highlighted opportunities for improvement around dietary and accessibility needs.

Edmund Tabay, Chief Nursing Officer, at Queen Victoria Hospital said: “I am immensely proud of all our teams. These results show not only that we are delivering excellent care, but that we are improving year on year. Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to listen, learn and lead with compassion.”