‘Quiet' Covid-19 vaccination sessions in Brighton for those with extra access needs

The NHS in Sussex are offering ‘Quiet Sessions’ to people who are currently eligible for their COVID-19 vaccine and aged 5 –15 years old and 16+ years old who may need more time for their appointment, or who have extra access needs where a quieter and calmer environment would help support them to receive their vaccination.

This includes:• People with learning disabilities• Autistic people and people who are neurodiverse• People with extra access needs who are unable to use other vaccination services• People with severe anxiety who are unable to access the main vaccination centres• People who are 16+ years old living with a Dementia and/or Alzheimer’s• People who are 16+ years old who are immunosuppressed

NHS Sussex is pleased to be able to offer 3 dedicated ‘Quiet COVID-19 Vaccination Sessions’ across Brighton and Hove for children and young people aged 5-15 years old and also those over 16 years old who are eligible and need to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Quiet Sessions will offer:

• Fewer appointments, so less people will be there during the session• Longer appointment times (up to 15-20 minutes)• 1:1 care for everyone receiving their vaccination• Fully accessible vaccinations that are suitable for wheelchair users• Free transport for anyone who needs it (see below for details)• A range of different vaccinations, including vaccinations for people requiring their first dose, second dose, first booster dose or the current Autumn Booster.

Limited appointments are available on:1. Saturday 4 February - Children aged 5 -15 years old only 11am – 3pm at Roundabout Children’s Centre, Whitehawk Road, Brighton, BN2 5FL2. Saturday 11 February - Children 5 -15 years old, 10am – 2pm, and 16+ year olds, 3 pm – 5 pm at Portslade Health Centre, Church Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 1LX3. Wednesday 15 February - Children 5 -15 years old, 9.30am – 1.30pm and 16+ year olds 2.30pm – 5pm at Brighton Racecourse, Premier Hall, Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ

Bookings can be made by phone on 0300 303 8060, who will take relevant details and pass on any additional information to the vaccination team to make the journey on the day as smooth as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said “The Quiet Sessions allows us to give you much more time for your vaccination in a calm environment and to have one nurse per patient to support you throughout.“When arriving at the quiet session a nurse will greet each person at the entrance and support them through the venue to a quiet and private vaccination area. They will take you through all aspects of the process on a 1:1 basis, including clinical assessment and vaccination.

“Each person can bring a parent or carer who can be present throughout their journey. They can also have their vaccination booked at the same time if they are eligible and haven’t already received it.“The Quiet Sessions will be offering vaccinations for people who are eligible at any stage of their vaccination journey, including those who require their first dose, second dose, first booster or the current Autumn Booster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex residents who have no means to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment can book a free return journey to help them attend. To book free travel please book your vaccination appointment first, then call 01444 275 008 to speak to a travel coordinator.

For eligible people who are unable to leave their home and require a home vaccination visit, please call 0300 303 8060 to speak to the vaccination team or email [email protected] who will try to book a home visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad