QVH rated top in the country by its youngest patients

The latest Children and Young People’s Patient Experience Survey shows that Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (QVH) beat off the competition to come top in the country based on feedback from its youngest patients aged 0-15.

The Care Quality Commission’s 2024 Children and Young People’s Patient Experience Survey published on Thursday 22 May asked children and young people across England about their hospital treatment. Reponses were gained from children and young people aged between 8 to 15 years old and their parents or carers, and the parents or carers of children aged 0 to 7 years old. The survey included questions on topics such as the hospital ward, interactions with staff, operations and procedures, the discharge process and overall evaluations of care.

QVH was the only hospital categorised as achieving ‘much better than expected’ results.

The hospital scored top marks from children relating to being able to ask questions, feeling staff explained operations or procedures, and being given privacy when receiving care and treatment.

Peanut Ward staff member with a patient

For parents responding to the survey they rated the helpfulness of staff; felt their child was looked after in hospital; the ward was suitable for the child’s age group; felt they could be with their child as much as they wanted; were listened to by staff; had confidence in staff; and knew who to contact if they had worries when they went home.

In questions relating to being kept occupied whilst in hospital, 87% of children responded that they were given activities to do by staff, 33% above the average score, and both children and their parents rated the Trust’s Wi-Fi 100% in keeping children amused whilst at the hospital.

Overall, 95% of parents would give their child’s experience of QVH a 7 out of 10 or above.

Edmund Tabay, Chief Nursing Officer at QVH said: “We are delighted to be the highest scoring hospital in the country in the 2024 Children and Young People’s Survey. Our staff on Peanut Ward work hard to make sure that our youngest patients receive the best possible experience of being in hospital and these results show that is recognised and appreciated. We want to build on this as we continually look for ways we can improve our services. I would also like to thank the patients and their parents who took the time to provide us with this important feedback.”