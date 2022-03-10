READER’S LETTER: Eastbourne will be left with just a cottage hospital

From: Warwick Davis, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne

By Letter by a Reader
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 11:03 am

The continual loss of specialist and even basic services from the Eastbourne DGH will render it, effectively, a cottage hospital.

This will obviously severely affect the residents of Eastbourne but will make the hospital a deeply unattractive place for any healthcare professional who wishes to acquire new skills and/or develop their professional careers to work for.

Loss of staff and inability to recruit will eventually mean the facility will become impossible to maintain and far from looking forward to a new hospital we are most likely looking forward to the site being handed over to yet more housing development.

