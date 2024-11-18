Record-breaking turnout as 1,100 men get blood test in Burgess Hill to detect prostate cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A record-breaking 1,100 men showed up at a Burgess Hill leisure centre this weekend to get a blood test that detects prostate cancer.

The testing day, which was at The Triangle on Saturday, November 16, was organised by Burgess Hill District Lions Club and the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO).

The PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test event was for men aged 40 to 80 and was the seventh PCaSO event the Lions have helped facilitate.

Burgess Hill District Lions Club president Christine Muschamp told the Middy: “We’ve had an awful lot of men coming in as walk-ins since the announcement by Chris Hoy about his prostate cancer where he’s trying to get more men to come forward.”

More than 1,000 men attended a prostate screening blood test event at the Triangle Leisure Centre, Burgess Hill on Saturday, November 16

Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy has been diagnosed with primary cancer in his prostate and in October this year he revealed that it is terminal.

The Saturday event was free to attend but men getting tested were asked to make a donation on the day if possible.

A Burgess Hill District Lions Club spokesperson called the event ‘a record breaker’ on Facebook. They said: “A whopping 1,100 men turned up to take a simple blood test as part of the drive to detect early symptoms of prostate cancer. A huge thanks to all our volunteers and supporters. Mid Sussex Radio were broadcasting from the event today, which really help us to raise awareness too, so huge thanks to Steve Bird and Co. Hunters Estate and Lettings Agents and Jupps Fish & Chips sponsored the lunch for all volunteers today, so a hearty thanks goes to them too. A brilliantly successful day with amazing community spirit.”