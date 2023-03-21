Uckfield town councillor Duncan Bennett joined 500-plus demonstrators at Uckfield Leisure Centre on Saturday, and said: “If heads ever needed banging together, then it's now!"

Those attending the demonstrations were rallying to oppose the potential closure of the Leisure Centre and its popular swimming pool.

Replying to posts on local social media, Mr Bennett said: "It seems a rash of stupidity has caused an impasse between Wealden District Council (WDC) and East Sussex County Council (ESCC) which has led the District authority to refuse a lease renewal.

"Both parties need to remember that they should share a common goal: actually serving the people who they represent as elected councillors and who employ them as officers. It is frankly an embarrassment to both authorities that it has reached this point!"

Uckfield Leisure Centre faces potential closure

The peaceful demonstration was organised by Cllr Daniel Manvell and followed a recent consultation by ESCC on Future Options for Uckfield Leisure Centre and the possibility the facility might close.

Local residents, town councillors and local opinion formers were there to have their say, and Uckfield's Town Crier was called upon to declare the rally open.

Cllr Manvell told the rally the pool had played a major part in his growing up in the town. He said he could not understand how WDC could put forward the suggestion of closure at a time when the town was growing in size and with the potential of many more homes.

Local resident Steve Lovell told the gathering the pool had been invaluable for him as he used it as part of his rehabilitation after a serious health issue.

