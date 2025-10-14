Ringmer Pool celebrates return of swimming lessons after five year gap
The Wave Swim School programme started on Thursday, October 2, completing the return of the pool to full community use.
The pool, which closed in September 2020, reopened in June this year following a joint effort from Lewes District Council (LDC), East Sussex County Council and Wave Active.
Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Active, said: “Providing swimming lessons is a key part of what defines a community pool, and we are delighted this is now on offer at Ringmer. We’ve got two fantastic teachers, Ben Lawrence and Tony Miller, delivering the lessons and supporting people of all ages and abilities to gain confidence in the water and progress their swimming skills. If you are interested in learning to swim, please do get in touch.”
LDC said it invested £100,000 towards replacing vital machinery to get the pool fully operational and make sure its infrastructure is ‘fit for the future’.
Ringmer Pool was built in 1981 with the help of fundraising by East Sussex residents. A new lease transferred its operation from East Sussex County Council to Lewes District Council. Wave Active now manages the pool.
Visit www.waveactive.org/activities/swimming/wave-swim-school or call 01273 087115 to find out more.