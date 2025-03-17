Rising dementia cases results in more families seeking nursing care home support

By December 2024, the number of people in England aged 65 and over with a formal diagnosis of dementia had reached a record high of 483,000 according to government statistics published this month. The number of people under 65 with dementia had also risen to 15,300. As dementia diagnoses increase, more families are faced with the difficult decision of when to move a loved one into a nursing care home, says Cat Walsh, Customer Relationship Manager at Guild Care.

According to recent NHS guidance, safety concerns, increased care needs, and caregiver burnout are key indicators that professional support is required. Guild Care’s dedicated nursing care home, Haviland House in Goring by Sea, is dedicated to looking after people living with dementia.

Cat confirms that families often struggle with this transition into residential nursing care. She said, “Many families feel guilty about the decision, but moving a loved one into dedicated dementia care, one like Haviland House which tailors care to each individual resident, can significantly improve their quality of life.”

Families making the decision for their loved one have to navigate an often complex and emotional process. Experts advise seeking professional assessments and visiting dedicated dementia care homes in person before making a final choice. For those struggling with the transition, Cat suggests a shorter respite stay which gives the resident time to settle in while the family has a break from 24/7 caring responsibilities.

Haviland House in Goring by Sea provides residential care with 24/7 nursing for people living with dementia

“This also gives everyone some breathing space and families can visit at any time,” said Cat. “Then towards the end of the respite stay, they can reassess to see how they would like to move forward. Having worked at Guild Care for more than 17 years, I know it’s an emotional time, but my team and I are here to listen to your worries and to help you make the right decision that suits you and your loved one best.”

With an ageing population and rising dementia cases, the question of care is likely to increase in the coming years. For many families, making the decision sooner rather than later can be the key to ensuring the best possible quality of life for their loved ones where they are able to settle in more quickly and take advantage of all that expert nursing care has to offer.

At Haviland House, daily activities offer variety to stimulate and engage residents with music, crafts and gentle exercise. Nutritious meals are served in each of the five households which focus on different stages of the dementia journey.

For more information or to view Haviland House, contact Cat Walsh on 01903 327 327, email [email protected] or visit www.guildcare.org/dementia-care-home-haviland-house.