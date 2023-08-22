“Roman history buff” resident at Bognor Regis home visits iconic landmark as part of Seize the Day experience
Ken Wooding lives at MHA Greenways and visited the Fishbourne Roman Palace.
Ken was accompanied by Roy and Bruce, fellow residents and history lovers and they had a great adventure.
The initiative encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or to do something they would like to do for the first time.
Ken was also given the opportunity to dress in Roman attire, something he enjoyed thoroughly.
Joanne Mitchell, activity coordinator said: “Ken was like a different person when we visited the palace.
“He is a Roman History buff, and you could see his eyes light up as he was going around the palace.
“We are very lucky as West Sussex has a lot of Roman history, so to have the palace close to us was perfect.
“Prior to visiting I asked Ken's family whether or not he had been there before, and I was told he loved it there.
“He was full of conversation, and I have never seen him talk so much.
“He was telling me all about Roman history and it was great to hear his knowledge on Roman history.
“It was a brilliant day and to top it off we all had coffee and cake in the cafe.
“When we returned Ken's family came in and he was so excited telling them of his adventure and how much he enjoyed himself.”