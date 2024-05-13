Sally Gunnell to support East Sussex Partners in Care Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 East Sussex Annual Care Awards celebrate all that is amazing about our social care workforce!

East Sussex Partners in Care (formerly known as the RCA) is absolutely delighted to announce that this year we will be hosting our inaugural Annual Care Awards & Dinner on Thursday 14th November at East Sussex National Golf and Spa Centre, Nr Uckfield.

East Sussex Partners in Care has been representing Care Home owners, providers and managers for more than 30 years and more recently, wider social care providers. We shine a light on the key issues our members experience and work with the health and care system to achieve the very best outcomes for the people and families our members support every day.

None of this could be achieved without our amazing social care workforce, which is why we are planning a fantastic evening of celebration.

Sally Gunnell OBE

Helping us to celebrate on the night will be Sally Gunnell OBE, World, Olympic, European and Commonwealth Gold Medalist, Master of Ceremonies Joe Fisher and a number of distinguished guests from the care sector.

Sally added…I am very excited to be supporting this event and I can’t wait to hear about all the fantastic work our care sector provides as well as get to meet the finalists on the night!

Mike Derrick, Chair East Sussex Partners in Care, Executive Committee, commented:

…I am genuinely excited that we are hosting our first ever Care Awards and delighted that Sally will be part of the celebrations. I wanted to add my thanks to Sally for her fantastic video, launching the awards and to all our potential sponsors, without you these awards wouldn’t be possible. Together, we can make a huge difference to the social care sector, that is so overdue and deserved.

We have twelve fantastic categories, including Apprentice of the Year, Social Care Nurse of the Year, and Outstanding Contribution to Social Care. Nominations will go live in July so there is plenty of time to start thinking about putting forward those amazing people working in our services.

To find out more, follow the link to the awards page on our website www.eastsussexpartnersincare.com or contact our Awards Administrator on [email protected]