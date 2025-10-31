Saving A&E for emergencies this Halloween is a no-brainer: NHS Sussex urges everyone to make the right choice

Saving A&E for emergencies this Halloween is a no-brainer!

As Sussex prepares for a busy few days of Halloween celebrations, NHS Sussex is encouraging people to make the right choice if they need medical help and to keep A&E for serious or life-threatening emergencies.

People are reminded that A&E should only be used for serious and life-threatening emergencies in Sussex, such as severe bleeding, chest pain, difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness or major trauma.

For less severe conditions, a range of other NHS services are available. Anyone unsure where to go should contact NHS 111 first for advice via the NHS app, online, or over the phone. NHS 111 can guide people to the most appropriate service, such as a GP, pharmacist or urgent treatment centre.

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day and can connect callers to pharmacists and out-of-hours GPs, as well as arrange appointments at local services if needed.

Stay safe this Halloween

Minor Injuries Units, Urgent Treatment Centres and Walk-in Centres are also available across Sussex for non-life-threatening problems such as cuts, sprains, burns and minor fractures. These services can treat a wide range of issues that sometimes occur during nights out or local events.

Across Sussex, a range of walk-in and urgent care services are open throughout Friday and the weekend, including:

Brighton Health Centre Walk-In Service , Brighton Station – 8am to 8pm, every day

, Brighton Station – 8am to 8pm, every day Crawley Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre – open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

– open 24 hours a day, seven days a week Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre – 8am to 8pm, every day

– 8am to 8pm, every day Queen Victoria Hospital Minor Injuries Unit , East Grinstead – 8am to 8pm, every day

, East Grinstead – 8am to 8pm, every day Uckfield Minor Injuries Unit – 8am to 8pm, every day

– 8am to 8pm, every day Crowborough Minor Injuries Unit – 8am to 8pm, every day

– 8am to 8pm, every day Bognor Regis Minor Injuries Unit – 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday

– 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday Horsham Minor Injuries Unit – 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday

People are also encouraged to make use of the Pharmacy First service, which allows patients to get advice and treatment for seven common conditions directly from their local pharmacy without a GP appointment. Pharmacists can offer expert guidance on managing minor illnesses and injuries, such as sore throats, ear infections or stomach upsets. Keeping a few essentials at home, such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, rehydration salts, antiseptic cream and plasters, can also help manage minor issues safely and reduce the need for an urgent care visit.

If people need urgent dental care but do not have a regular dentist, or their usual dentist cannot see them, the Sussex Dental Helpline can help. The helpline provides same-day urgent care appointments for conditions such as severe pain, bleeding and swelling, dental abscesses and broken or knocked-out teeth. It can be contacted on 0300 123 1663 between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, or by emailing [email protected]. If help is needed outside these hours, people can call NHS 111 free or go online to 111.nhs.uk.

Allison Cannon, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Sussex, said:

“As people across Sussex enjoy Halloween celebrations, we’re asking everyone to stay safe and make the right choice if they need medical help. A&E is there for serious or life-threatening emergencies, but for anything less urgent there are plenty of other ways to get care quickly and safely. Using NHS 111, local walk-in services or your pharmacy can save time and ensure you’re seen in the right place. By planning ahead and knowing what services are available, people can help keep emergency departments free for those who need them most.”

