Seawater tests have been carried out in Worthing, amid the appearance of an advice against bathing sign at one location.

The Environment Agency has been in Worthing this week to ‘continue testing the seawater along our coastline’, the councils have said.

An Adur and Worthing Councils spokesperson said: “Our designated bathing sites, located from Goring in the west to Southwick in the east, are visited by the agency regularly from May to September to assess the seawater quality.

The Environment Agency has been in Worthing this week to ‘continue testing the seawater along our coastline’. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

"The Environment Agency primarily samples for Escherichia coli (E.coli) and Intestinal Enterococci – bacteria found in the intestines of humans and animals. Their presence indicates that faeces may be in the bathing water, posing health risks to bathers and impacting the overall annual categorisation of the water quality.

"In Adur and Worthing, we currently have six bathing water sites – two classified as excellent, one as good, two as sufficient, and one as poor. It’s a complex issue, particularly after heavy rainfall, with responsibilities shared across several organisations.”

The councils explained that each designation is classified by results, ‘obtained over four consecutive years of testing’.

"Four of our bathing sites have been tested for over a decade, whereas our newest sites at Goring Beach and Worthing Beach House are classed as sufficient and poor respectively,” the councils added.

"These classifications are currently based on just 20 results obtained in 2024 – the first year of tests, thanks to our successful campaign for action, which was supported by local volunteers

"Importantly, the Environment Agency’s samples help trace when and where pollution impacts seawater quality and allows the public to make informed decisions about where they wish to enjoy their water-based activities.”

The advisory sign at Beach House came after the site was revealed as having poor seawater quality.

Worthing Borough Council said: "Thanks to the help of locals, we successfully obtained bathing water designations at Beach House and Goring Beach last year, meaning the seawater would be tested regularly by the Environment Agency for the first time.”

The councils are now ‘working collectively’ with the Environment Agency and Southern Water – the primary partners responsible for seawater – to ‘identify and resolve sources of pollution’.

To find out more about our bathing water sites and ‘learn who’s responsible for what’, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/environmental-health/pollution/water-quality/bathing-water-seawater/