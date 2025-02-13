SECAmb return to London Gatwick with dedicated paramedic service

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) is pleased to announce it will once again have a dedicated paramedic service working out of London Gatwick.

The Gatwick Solo team, or ‘Gatso’, will begin on Monday, February 17, and will see a single SECAmb responder unit permanently based at the airport to cover both landside and airside areas, working closing with the London Gatwick teams.

Colleagues working on one of SECAmb’s fully-electric Mercedes e-Vito vehicles will respond to critically-unwell patients as well as lower acuity calls, potentially negating the need for an ambulance to attend.

Colleagues working on the vehicle have completed additional training to enable them to work and access all parts of the airport. Gatso will operate between the hours of 6am and midnight, seven days a week.

SECAmb’s operating unit manager for Gatwick, Dan Garratt, said: “It’s really good news that we are in a position to provide this service.

“Its return will see us improve the care we are able to provide travellers who are unfortunate enough to become unwell on their journey.

“The team will undertake shifts both within the airport and as part of our wider 999 contract with an approximate 50/50 split.

“This approach ensures ongoing exposure to the full range of paramedic responsibilities and helps colleagues maintain a full range of skills and engagement with our wider local workforce.”

Nick Williams, head of passenger operations, London Gatwick said: “We are delighted to have a dedicated SECAmb paramedic service at London Gatwick.

“An on-site paramedic ensures passengers and staff receive the best professional healthcare we can provide.

“It may also mean that patients can be treated on-site, improving their chances of making it on their holiday or avoid needing an ambulance trip.”

The service will be provided under a medical provision contract for emergencies which occur within the airport perimeter.