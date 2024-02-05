Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The live webinars, focusing on anxiety, autism, eating disorders and sleep, are available to access via the Sussex Partnership website.

Thousands of parents and carers across Sussex have benefited from the eight webinars that have already taken place. The videos are a vital resource which can be accessed any time they need extra support.

Kate Stammers, clinical lead for Sussex Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), said: "These workshops are a vital tool in helping parents and carers understand their children's mental health and what they can do to support them.

A series of online videos to help parents and carers in Sussex support their children to manage a wide range of mental health conditions are now available via the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. Picture by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

We recognise the impact of the pandemic on children and young people's mental health and these workshops will help give some clarity to families who may be unsure as to how to handle certain situations."

Each workshop is accessible with subtitles and gives an overview of a specific difficulty and also some hints and tips on how young people can be supported.

There are also links to some resources that parents may find helpful, either while their young person is waiting to see CAMHS, or as an alternative to CAMHS.

The webinars are available to watch at https://www.sussexcamhs.nhs.uk/resources/resources-for-families-carers-and-professionals/parent-and-carer-workshops and are part of rolling monthly programme.

Upcoming workshops can be booked here: https://ticketlab.co.uk/series/id/1206#/.

Sussex CAMHS are also supporting Children's Mental Health Week, which runs from February 5-11 and will be posting about this year's theme 'My Voice Matters' on their social media platforms across the week.