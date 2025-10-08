'She’s always cared for others – now we’re fighting for her' - Family launches urgent fundraiser for Worthing grandmother battling aggressive leukaemia

A Worthing family are desperately trying to raise funds for private cancer treatment, after a devoted mother and grandmother was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Mary Lingwood-Watts, 74, from Worthing, had a bone marrow tests carried out in May, after she experienced symptoms of extreme tiredness and loss of energy.

This often led to her fainting – on one occasion so badly, she broke her humerus bone. After undergoing blood tests, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The former air stewardess gave up her career to care full-time for her son Ryan, 44, who is autistic and has Asperger’s syndrome. Her life has been defined by compassion and selflessness – qualities now being repaid by her children, who are doing everything they can to help her through her own health battle.

As Mary battles AML, Ryan has stepped into the role of helping care for her, alongside her other son Julian and the wider family who are doing all they can to support. (Family handout)

“She’s amazing,” Julian said. “She’s always been stylish – even in the hospital, she wears her sunglasses and M&S clothes. She’s got a great sense of humour and is so loved by everyone around her.

"It’s so sad and unfortunate this has happened because she's 74 – it's too soon to be taken.”

Mary is also a grandmother to two girls and she continues to inspire those around her with her determination to fight – not just for herself, but with hopes of one day helping others facing cancer.

The family are urgently seeking private treatment to give Mary the best chance possible. (Family handout)

“She wants to be there for her sons and grandchildren,” Julian added. “She’s strong-willed. She doesn’t want to give up.

“She wants to beat this and then work with cancer charities to support others going through what she is now.

"She's been in and out of hospital every single week for transfusions and she sees how much people struggle and she'd like to help people out.”

Mary has already undergone treatment through the NHS, including chemotherapy, but this has not worked and options are now limited.

The family are urgently seeking private treatment to give Mary the best chance possible. This will include professional guidance with complementary therapies.

Julian explained: “The NHS basically threw their hands up and said, ‘There’s nothing more we can do’. But we’ve found a private doctor and nurse who specialise in caring for cancer patients after conventional treatment has failed.

"They focus on complementary therapies – things that can support the body, improve quality of life, and even help fight the disease.”

The family know this will be a long and costly journey. The GoFundMe they have set up is only a small first step towards covering what will be substantial private medical and holistic treatment costs.

A single hour with the private doctor is £270, and ongoing care involves multiple specialist services and sessions each week.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign, which has so far raised more than £1,100 of its £3,500 goal – a small fraction of the total costs they anticipate in the coming months.

“It’s going to very quickly escalate into tens of thousands,” Julian explained. “But we’re doing everything we can.”

To support Mary’s treatment journey, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-marys-journey