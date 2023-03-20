‘Shortfalls’ found in Hailsham care home

A care home in Hailsham has been inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the report is now out.

Filsham Lodge, in South Road, is a care home providing nursing care and support for up to 51 older people. At the time of the unannounced inspection in February, 41 people were living at the home.

The CQC judges care homes on five categories - safe, effective, caring, responsive, well-led. Well-led and safe were rated as requires improvement in the report. The other categories got a good rating but the overall rating was requires improvement.

In July 2022 the home got a rating of requires improvement. The CQC report said: “We received concerns in relation to staffing, risk management and the safety of people. As a result, we undertook a focused inspection to review the key questions of safe and well-led only. For those key questions not inspected, we used the ratings awarded at the last inspection to calculate the overall rating.

Filsham Lodge (Hailsham) CQC report - photo from Google Maps

“We have identified breaches in relation to safe care and treatment and good governance.”

The report says: “Whilst there were systems and processes to assess and manage risks to people, they had not identified some of the shortfalls we found. The action plan from the last inspection had not been fully actioned.”

Records weren’t all up to date and risk management was something that needed improvement, the report said.

Medication management, staff recruitment, and staff training were praised. Visitors also gave good feedback about the leadership. The report said people had ‘maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests’.

The CQC will meet with the provider moving forward to make improvements.

Filsham Lodge was approached for a comment.

