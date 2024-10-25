Sign up for the Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2025: event set to raise funds for two charities

Mid Sussex cyclists are being urged to take part in The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride next year.

The overview online said: “The Haywards Heath Bike Ride was founded in 2010 with the aim of celebrating the local area while raising funds for local charities. This year, entry fees and sponsorship will be helping to support The KSS Air Ambulance and Time4Children. There are four different routes, offering options for riders of all abilities and ambitions. The event celebrates the Haywards Heath community, offers a warm welcome to all and enjoys friendly, family vibes. It also benefits from some wonderful local support from local community groups and spectators who come out to cheer our bike riders to the finish.”