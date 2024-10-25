Sign up for the Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2025: event set to raise funds for two charities

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mid Sussex cyclists are being urged to take part in The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride next year.

The date for the family-friendly event is confirmed as Sunday, April 27, 2025, and people can sign up at www.nice-work.org.uk/e/greater-haywards-heath-bike-ride-9509.

New gym offers holistic training for the body, mind and spirit

The overview online said: “The Haywards Heath Bike Ride was founded in 2010 with the aim of celebrating the local area while raising funds for local charities. This year, entry fees and sponsorship will be helping to support The KSS Air Ambulance and Time4Children. There are four different routes, offering options for riders of all abilities and ambitions. The event celebrates the Haywards Heath community, offers a warm welcome to all and enjoys friendly, family vibes. It also benefits from some wonderful local support from local community groups and spectators who come out to cheer our bike riders to the finish.”

The on-the-day entry fees (subject to availability only) are: Black Route Ride – £30, Highwayman Ride – £20, Cavalier Ride – £15, Sergison Ride – £15.

Related topics:Haywards Heath
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice