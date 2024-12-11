Mum-of-four Serena Russo, 54, discovered a small lump in her right breast in June 2019 and was examined at the breast clinic at Worthing Hospital.

A spokesperson for medical negligence specialists Hudgell Solicitors said: “She was told her mammogram results were normal and showed no suspicious lesions, yet as she remained concerned she returned to her GP in February 2020, and was again referred to the clinic for tests.

"This time she was told a stage two tumour had been found in her right breast, which needed to be removed, and that a biopsy was also needed from her left breast, to see if the cancer had spread.

"Although it had not, Mrs Russo had her left breast removed in October of this year, on the advice of consultants, as a precautionary measure.”

Due to this eight-month delay in diagnosis, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has agreed a six-figure out-of-court damages settlement, according to Hudgell Solicitors.

Professor Katie Urch, chief medical officer at University Hospitals Sussex, said: "We extend our sincere apologies to Mrs Russo and her family and wish her the very best for the future.

“We remain committed to improving services for our patients. We are doing this through increased investment in staff and testing new technologies, to enable faster diagnoses and the highest standards of safety and quality."

Serena, who is originally from Italy and worked as a cleaner, was 48 when she first found the lump in her right breast.

She said: “The changes to my body have been traumatic for me and this was added to as I feel I wasn’t given a chance to fight my cancer due to the delayed diagnosis.

“I decided against breast reconstruction surgery, as I just didn’t think I’d cope with all the extra difficultly that would bring for me and my family at this time.

“I’ve suffered from really poor initial care at this clinic, but also some wonderful care and treatment from many excellent, kind doctors and nurses in more recent times since. I now just want lessons to be learned.”

With her operations and the legal case now behind her, Serena is looking to the future with her husband Mark and their children Gabriele 23, Matthew 21, Samuele 15 and Sasha-Rose, seven.

Serena explained: “Things have been put on hold by my family as a result of everything that has happened, and due to the amount of time that has passed, it feels difficult to carry on with life as normal, but I feel that I can now see light at the end of the tunnel and I am ready to close this chapter of my life and move forward.”

Despite the ‘life-changing errors’ in her treatment, Serena said she wants people to ‘put their trust in doctors’ – but also ask more of them.

“I want lessons to be learned from what happened to me,” she added.

“Sadly, my life has been changed because somebody made a mistake. There needs to be lessons learned from that. Nobody wants to make such a costly mistake, so the clinic has to learn ways to prevent this, but I also want other people to learn from my case.

“The doctors who performed the operations on me were wonderful, kind and considerate, and I owe them a lot, they really looked after me well.

“I’d encourage people to go to the doctors with any concerns, as soon as they have them, don’t delay. You can trust doctors, but they are only human, so don’t put it all on them, also to do your own research and ask plenty of questions.

“Doctors follow guidance and procedures, but they don’t know you as well as you know yourself. I didn’t feel things were right, and sadly, I was right and the doctor was wrong.”

The solicitors said the hospital trust admitted that had the cancer been spotted in June 2019, ‘treatment could have been provided’ which ‘would have avoided the need for a mastectomy’.

This came after an independent expert radiologist, who reviewed the initial scans, said a cluster of calcifications were visible at the time.

Nick Ward Lowery – a specialist in handling medical negligence compensation claims at Hudgell Solicitors – said: “Obviously it is always a difficult time for any patient and their loved ones when they are faced with a diagnosis of cancer, but even more so when people are told it should have been discovered much earlier, and that the delay will impact on both the treatment they require, and their future health.

“We were pleased to secure admissions from the trust, and to secure substantial damages.”

Serena said she hopes her story will lead to more women going to the doctor to get checked, or a ‘patient asking a few more questions’.

She added: “I hope sharing my story makes a difference.”

Serena Russo, pictured with her family, had to have both breasts removed after doctors missed signs of her cancer

