'Some work completed but more still to do' - Issues remain at Worthing's unoccupied state-of-the-art health centre

Contractors are ‘continuing to work through issues’, which are preventing Worthing’s new state-of-the-art health centre from being completed.

In December, construction firm Galliford Try handed over the keys to the Worthing Integrated Care Centre (WICC).

When fully occupied, the £45million centre will become the first of its kind in Sussex, providing a range of NHS services on the one site in Stoke Abbott Road.

NHS services were due to move into the ‘more sustainable’ building, on what was formerly a Worthing Borough Council car park. It has been planned for years but there have been a number of delays and cost increases.

In a fresh update on Wednesday (October 8), Worthing Borough Council revealed: “Our contractors are continuing to work through issues at the Worthing Integrated Care Centre (WICC) that need to be dealt with before the building can open.

“The issues – which include the presence of legionella bacteria in the water supply, a fault with the water system, and security and accessibility challenges – are complex, with some works having been completed but more still to do.

“We’re working closely with our management company, the contractors and our NHS partners to effectively resolve each of the issues as quickly as possible. As the work progresses, it should be possible to establish a moving-in date for our NHS partners.”

In what became a big stumbling block, Legionella bacteria was discovered at the site in February. This can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a potentially serious lung infection. As a result, new NHS tenants were unable to transfer their services to the site.

Planning work for the WICC project began in 2017. The delays mean the cost of the WICC is ‘now forecast to be more than £45 million’, Worthing Borough Council revealed.

This will be funded by ‘borrowing’ and will need to be repaid with interest over the next 60 years, the council said.

Dental services will be provided by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Worthing Medical Group will run GP services, and mental health services will be provided by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

A council spokesperson said: “We know how frustrating the delays are for both the NHS staff and their patients in particular but these are safety issues and have to be fixed first.

“When it is fully operational, the WICC will be the first centre of its kind in Sussex, providing a range of NHS services on one site and allowing the community to receive better healthcare.

“As a council for the community, we’re committed to being open and transparent about our projects. We’ll continue to give you updates here as we get them.”