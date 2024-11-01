Southlands Hospital’s new Community Diagnostic Centre is now complete

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Southern Home Counties Business has recently completed work at Southlands Hospital’s new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), with phase two of the project in Shoreham, Sussex, handed over on the 2nd of October.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facility, which initially opened in October 2023, will now be able to deliver a wider range of vital healthcare services in the heart of the local community.

The project was procured via SCAPE, one of the UK’s leading procurement specialists, on behalf of the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work involved the strip-out and demolition of a previous structure, with the new facility housing four state-of-the-art ultrasound rooms, two dedicated echo treatment rooms, two lung function testing rooms, and a specialised gynaecological treatment area. The project also included the strategic reconfiguration of an existing X-ray section.

Reception Area

Complementing these clinical spaces, the CDC incorporated various ancillary facilities such as waiting areas, cleaning stations, restrooms, a welcoming reception area, office spaces, and medical storage facilities.

The new facility is part of the government’s scheme to deliver more community-based facilities. Statistics show patients have already benefited from over 7 million tests, checks and scans via CDC funding across England. Since opening, more than 60,000 patients have already been seen at Southlands CDC.

As part of Morgan Sindall’s commitment to social value generation and upskilling the next generation of construction professionals, its team supported two local T-Level students during the construction activity. The team also arranged several trips for students from nearby Northbrook College to visit the project at various times throughout the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Morgan Sindall supported a work starter from the local area by employing them as an operative on site. To assist the team’s physical wellbeing, several health sessions were arranged to check on cholesterol, prostate cancer, thyroid testing and blood pressure.

Southlands Hospital’s New CDC

Guy Hannell, Area Director for Morgan Sindall in the Southern Home Counties, said: “The completion of phase two at Southlands Hospital’s new CDC marks a significant moment, as it will bring significant healthcare benefits to the local community. Having this state-of-the-art facility on their doorstep provides the people living and working in Shoreham with a high-quality diagnostic service that will help to better assess those in critical need while reducing waiting times.

“The collaborative, innovative relationship that we’ve developed with University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust and SCAPE has been central to this project’s success. In addition, at Morgan Sindall we’ve delivered numerous CDCs around the country and so have been able to leverage this expertise and experience on this project. This has ensured that the completed facility is tailored to the needs of patients, clinicians and stakeholders.”

Jemma Deane, Community Diagnostic Centre Operational Manager, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the impact our Southlands CDC has already made, speeding up diagnosis and improving patient experience by providing quick access to medical tests for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Completing phase two of this monumental development with the Morgan Sindall team is very exciting. It marks the beginning of our Trust offering a true ‘one-stop’ model of care, enhancing efficiency and further improving the overall patient experience in Sussex.

Southlands Hospital Community Diagnostic Centre Ribbon Cutting

“This project is not just about expanding our facilities; it’s about enhancing the quality of care we provide to our community. This service underscores our commitment to accessible, comprehensive healthcare tailored to the needs of our community.”