The hospice’s Community Fundraising Champion attended a special assembly and said: “The annual fundraiser Elf Fun gives schools and businesses in the local area the opportunity to join us with some festive fun while raising money for them at the same time. We are incredibly grateful to all the children and staff at Southway Junior School who, year on year, continue to support us with their Elf Fun Run.
“Without donations such as theirs, the hospice simply could not provide the professional care and support to our patients and their families in the Mid Sussex community.”
St Peter & St James Hospice provides expert care to adults with a life-limiting illness, supporting people according to what matters most to them.
Visit stpjhospice.org to find out more about the hospice.