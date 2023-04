Spring coronavirus booster vaccinations are available at a walk-in clinic in Littlehampton, with an NHS Covid-19 booster bus coming to the car park at Morrisons.

The spring booster is available to everyone aged over 75 and eligible people can visit the bus any time from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, April 19, to get the vaccination.

The NHS says: "Don't let your protection fade. The coronavirus vaccine should be given at least 12 weeks after your last dose."

The spring booster will be available for people aged 75 years or over and should be taken by June 30.