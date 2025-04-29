Stay safe as Sussex set for hottest weather of the year so far

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the rise in temperatures this week, NHS Sussex is encouraging residents and visitors to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, sunburn, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

Sussex is set for its hottest weather of the year so far this week, with temperatures expected to reach 27°C or 28°C (81–82°F) by Thursday, 1 May.

There is a chance that 27°C could be reached as early as Wednesday, making it the hottest end to April in seven years. The warm and dry conditions will also bring very high UV and pollen levels.

Hot weather can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are:

Stay safe in the sun this week

older people

those who live on their own or in a care home

people who have a serious or long-term illness including heart or lung conditions, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson's disease or some mental health conditions

people who are on multiple medicines that may make them more likely to be badly affected by hot weather

those who may find it hard to keep cool – babies and the very young, the bed bound, those with drug or alcohol addictions or with Alzheimer's disease

People are reminded to:

Use sunscreen with at least SPF 30 if going outside

Check that medicines are stored correctly according to their packaging

Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

Try to stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm

Walk in the shade where possible and wear a wide-brimmed hat

Carry water when travelling

Pollen levels are forecast to be high or very high throughout the week, meaning hay fever sufferers may experience significant symptoms after what has already been a challenging start to the pollen season.

Pharmacists are available to offer expert advice and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries such as sunburn, insect bites, heat rash, and hay fever symptoms. No appointment is needed.

Community pharmacies are also available and play a vital role in helping people manage minor illnesses under the Pharmacy First scheme. A list of pharmacies open during the bank holiday weekend is available on the NHS Sussex website.

With the Bank Holiday weekend approaching, residents are also being encouraged to think ahead and make sure they have appropriate medical supplies.

Dr Richard Fieldhouse, a local GP and Clinical Director at NHS Sussex, said:

"While we are all looking forward to some warmer weather, it’s important to take sensible steps to stay safe in the heat.

“Simple actions like staying hydrated, protecting your skin, and seeking advice from your local pharmacy if needed can help you and your loved ones stay well this week and over the Bank Holiday period."