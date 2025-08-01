Suicide prevention on Seaford Beach: artist and mental health advocate holds second pilot of grassroots initiative in East Sussex

Graham Cullis welcomed guests to the Splat & Splash UK Tour evening on Thursday, July 28, offering connection, creativity and emotional healing.

Graham called the pilot ‘essential’, saying: “I’m ironing out all the creases for the main tour – learning how to adapt to the weather, how people respond, and making sure there’s always a Plan B. But this evening proved to me again that the right people always show up.”

Guests were welcomed by Graham’s mother Melita Cullis, who collected emails for future event updates and handed out headsets for a Silent Disco. Attendees were also invited to throw paint on a shared canvas. This work will be part of a co-created charity art exhibition at the end of the national tour. Splat & Splash organisers said the Seaford canvas will eventually feature a mermaid and be a tribute to the collaboration with the Seaford Mermaids sea-swimming group.

Gerrie Howitt, CEO of the Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team, gave a talk on suicide prevention at the event. Graham said: “It felt like a mental health first-aid crash course. She reminded us that simple interventions, like saying hello, asking someone if they’re feeling suicidal, or just being present, can save a life.” Gerrie also talked about the team’s work campaigning for safety measures at Beachy Head. Visit www.bhct.org.uk to find out more.

There was then a meditation session using one of Graham’s original tracks from his ‘Meditate With Graham Cullis’ Podcast. After the talk and meditation session there was a dance, featuring ‘meditative tones, euphoric beats, and sing-along classics’.

Graham said: “This is one of the four mental health pillars I share alongside creativity, sea swimming, and meditation. Movement heals.”

The final part of the evening was Graham’s ‘splat moment’ where attendees could cover him in ketchup, mustard and mayo. He said: “I can’t throw paint at the beach but condiments are just as fun.”

This was followed by a dip in the sea with the Mermaids.

The Splat & Splash UK Tour 2025 officially begins in September at Land’s End, starting a four-month journey to 30 beaches across the UK. People can follow Graham and the tour at www.facebook.com/grahamcullisart.

