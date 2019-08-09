‘Superb’ Seaford care home praised by health bosses

A Seaford care home has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Barclay House in St Peter’s Road was inspected by health bosses on June 24.

Barclay House in Seaford. Picture: Google Street View

The CQC report, which has since been published, said people spoke highly of the service they received.

People made comments including, “The staff are brilliant. They know me well” And, “This is a superb home.”

The care home accommodates seven people in one adapted building and two people in flats in the same cul de sac.

Alongside visual impairments, some people had needs relating to physical disabilities, mental health needs, acquired brain injuries, autism and learning disabilities.

The CQC report said: “The service had strong person-centred values and placed people’s wellbeing at the heart of their work.

“People received personalised support which met their needs and preferences.

“People were fully involved in the planning and delivery of their care and this was done in a way that encouraged independence.

“People’s care plans contained personalised information which detailed how they wanted their care to be delivered.”

