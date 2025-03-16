Surrey and Sussex Healthcare Trust Chief Executive to retire after 37 years in the NHS

The chief executive at an NHS trust has announced her retirement after a 37-year career in the health service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Stevenson on Wednesday, March 12, announced that she will retire later this year after serving as Chief Executive of Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (SASH).

She began her career in the NHS as a nurse in Glasgow, ultimately taking up the role as Chief Executive of SASH in December 2021, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer from September 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Stevenson, Chief Executive of SASH, said: “As someone who started as a student nurse in Glasgow in 1988 and worked my way up to be Chief Executive, I want to share my gratitude for what I have been able to do over a long and fulfilling career.

The chief executive at an NHS trust, Angela Stevenson, has announced her retirement after a 37-year career in the health service. Picture: Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

“I am proud of all that we have achieved together at SASH and can’t begin to do justice to all the extraordinary things that the amazing staff here do every day. It’s been an enormous honour to have been able to work with so many talented and professional people, and it has been my privilege to serve in our team as Chief Executive.

“It was always my intention to take early retirement, and now that I am approaching 55, I have decided to prioritise time with my partner.”

Angela will retire later this year, and the SASH Trust Board will begin the process of working up the details to agree her successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita Donley, Chair of SASH, said: “I have worked as SASH Chair with Angela for only three months, but we were colleagues for some time when I worked at Queen Victoria Hospital, and I only wish that we could have worked together for longer. That said, I am sure that the Board and colleagues in SASH; our local community; and our partners more widely across both the Surrey Heartlands and Sussex ICSs will join me in thanking Angela for her hard work and steadfast commitment to securing the best possible care for patients and the population we serve, and the best support and care for our team of dedicated staff.”