Sussex Cancer Fund backs cutting-edge research to tackle aggressive myeloma

The Sussex Cancer Fund is proud to be fuelling a major new research project aimed at cracking one of the toughest challenges in blood cancer - why some myeloma patients have a more aggressive disease that’s harder to treat.

Led by Dr John Jones at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, the three-year study will explore a common genetic fault known as gain(1q), found in around 40% of people with multiple myeloma. This genetic change is linked to faster disease progression and poorer outcomes. Despite its impact, we still don’t fully understand how or why it drives such aggressive behaviour.

Thanks to generous donations, Sussex Cancer Fund is investing nearly £50,000 to help uncover the answers. Researchers will be collecting samples from patients across Sussex, including Eastbourne, Hastings and Brighton, and using a powerful combination of gene sequencing, protein analysis and computer modelling to reveal how this mutation alters the biology of the disease.

Steve Crocker, Trustee of Sussex Cancer Fund, said:

Myeloma

“This is local research with global potential. We’re proud to back work that could lead to smarter, more personalised treatments, not just for patients here in Sussex, but for people facing myeloma everywhere.”

Dr John Jones, who is leading the study, added:

“This funding allows us to take a deep dive into what makes gain(1q) such a game-changer in myeloma. We hope our work will lead to better, more targeted options for patients with high-risk disease.”

This project is part of Sussex Cancer Fund’s mission to fund pioneering research while creating real opportunities for patients in Sussex to take part. Every donation helps us push boundaries in cancer care and research.