Sussex Cancer Fund expands free life coaching for people living with and beyond cancer

The Sussex Cancer Fund is pleased to announce the expansion of its Life Coaching Programme across the whole of Sussex, now including East Sussex. Delivered in partnership with Sue Brown of The Crossroads Coaching, this personalised service is offered free of charge to people who have completed active cancer treatment and are navigating life after treatment. This expansion allows more people to access dedicated support as they look to rebuild confidence, set new goals, and re-engage with their lives and aspirations following cancer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike counselling, which often focuses on emotional healing and exploring the past, life coaching is a forward-focused, practical approach. It supports individuals in identifying what’s important to them now and in the future – helping to create clarity and motivation during what can be a time of uncertainty.

Sessions are delivered online via Zoom or in person, exploring three key areas:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self – Reconnecting with identity and values

– Reconnecting with identity and values Strategy – Creating a clear path forward

– Creating a clear path forward Support – Building momentum and resilience

Life coaching

Joanna Godden, Marketing Communications Manager at Sussex Cancer Fund, said,

“Life after treatment can feel like an unknown. This programme is about helping people take back control, make sense of where they are now, and feel empowered to move forward. It’s about rediscovering what matters – and having someone to walk alongside you.”

Sue Brown said, “I am thrilled that Sussex Cancer Fund have again invested in providing coaching support for people in Sussex. The time after treatment can feel confusing. The world expects you to move on but your mind and body may still be catching up! Coaching offers a time and space to adjust, consider where and how you want to spend your time and energy and make you feel more confident about your decisions. Please do get in touch, we are here to support your to make sense of this time.”

A recent participant said, “I have benefited from the coaching sessions a lot. Every time I attend, I come back with more confidence. Talking to Sue motivated me to make positive changes in my life. It’s improved my mood and helped me trust myself again. I felt like I couldn’t do anything, but Sue reminded me how much I’ve achieved — and that I can do it again, one step at a time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This programme is open to anyone in Sussex over the age of 18 who has finished their active cancer treatment. Places are limited and fully funded by the Sussex Cancer Fund. To learn more or to register your interest, please email: [email protected]

Sue Brown

The Crossroads Coaching