Sussex cardiac clinic receives international recognition

The Cardiac Team at St Richard’s Hospital have gained international recognition for the work they are doing to improve care for patients that have an irregular heartbeat.

Presenting their work at the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) conference in Berlin, the team showcased their nurse-led Rapid Access Atrial Fibrillation (RAAF) clinics, which provide quick treatment for patients who visit the Emergency Department with heart problems.

By administering medications like beta blockers, the clinic, which treats about 20 patients a week, has helped significantly reduce hospital stays and emergency care admissions.

This approach also prevents re-admissions and enhances overall patient outcomes. Irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation) can lead to stroke and the clinic plays a crucial role in delivering a timely intervention.

Dr Nick Child a consultant cardiologist at St Richard’s spear-headed this project in 2022 and is delighted with the results: “So far, we have seen improved results for patients. RAAF clinics are a safe and effective way of reducing admissions.

“The clinics give a holistic and integrated approach to atrial fibrillation management in an outpatient setting and deliver quick, safe and overall better care for patients.”

The team were also awarded the ‘showcasing best practice’ award for Healthcare Pioneers by the Atrial Fibrillation Association.

Educating patients about their heart condition is a top priority and specialist nurses provide guidance on managing their condition. This includes recognising symptoms of atrial fibrillation and knowing how to self-refer if necessary. This education empowers patients, giving them confidence that rapid support is available if needed once they leave the hospital.

Having showcased the gold standard care that cardiac patients can receive, other hospital sites are hoping to replicate the service.

Last year, UHSussex released their Research and Innovation Strategy which set out their five-year ambitions for healthcare research and innovation within the Trust and for the people of Sussex. This is in support of their vision of providing excellent care, every time for patients.