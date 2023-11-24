Three Bupa Care Homes in Sussex are calling for ‘messages of yuletide cheer’ for residents and staff.

People in the community can send a Christmas card to care homes at: The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home, 3 Kleinwort Close, Haywards Heath, RH16 4XH; Pendean house Bupa Care Home, Oaklands Lane, Midhurst, GU29 0ES; or Copper Beech Bupa Care Home, Eastbourne Road, Ridgewood, Uckfield, TN22 5ST. Bupa Care Homes welcome residents in need of residential, nursing or dementia care. Visit www.bupa.co.uk/care-services.

Marie McCourt, regional director at Bupa, said: “Sending and receiving cards is a tradition that many of our residents love, so this Christmas we wanted to make them feel extra special by showering them in cards from people from all walks of life.”

Bupa said that receiving a Christmas card helps boost morale, wellbeing and a sense of belonging and said the cards they receive will be opened and placed around each home for everyone to enjoy.

Marie said: “We know that receiving a card full of festive well wishes would really mean the world to our residents this year. It’s a small gesture of kindness which would have such a positive impact, providing residents with a great sense of warmth, support, and togetherness – the ultimate definition of festive cheer!”