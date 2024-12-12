Sussex celebrates boost in GP numbers, record appointments, and improved patient access

Sussex is celebrating a double milestone in primary care, with record-breaking appointment numbers and a significant rise in the number of GPs delivering care across the region.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the last year, the region has seen more GPs choosing to train and work in Sussex, meaning fewer patients now share each doctor. While the national average of patients per GP has increased over the last year, national data shared by NHS Digital shows Sussex has seen a considerable improvement in the ratio of patients per GP, which has fallen from 2,370 to 2,172, making Sussex one of the best-performing regions in the country.

This improvement is mirrored in the record-breaking number of appointments delivered in October. Sussex practices provided an unprecedented 2.3 million appointments, including 465,000 appointments with GPs and 766,000 appointments with other skilled practice staff, including Advanced Nurse Practitioners, physiotherapists, and care coordinators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This joined-up approach highlights the region’s commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of its growing population by investing in the recruitment and retention of general practice staff.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Over the past two years, Sussex has seen an 11% increase in fully qualified, full-time equivalent GPs. Initiatives such as mentoring services, fellowship opportunities, and the New to Primary Care Programme—a two-year scheme designed to help newly qualified doctors transition into primary care—have been pivotal in attracting and retaining doctors in the region. The scheme has so far supported 148 GPs and has expanded to the wider primary care workforce to include nurses and other patient-facing staff.

Dr Lara Belle, Senior Partner and Trainer at The Brow Health Centre and Primary Care Associate Dean, Clinical Lead for the Sussex Training Hub, said: “It is great to hear that GP numbers have increased in Sussex, and that there are fewer vacancies. We have always valued having a high proportion of clinical staff to provide quality patient care and to improve work-life balance for clinicians.

“As a Training practice, we are in the fortunate position of being able to recruit fantastic newly qualified GPs, and like other practices in Sussex we value a culture of learning and kindness, and encourage portfolio working to help retain staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Galea, Chief Primary Care and Integration Officer, said: “These efforts showcase the dedication of our fantastic workforce and the positive impact they are having on patient care.

“We are pleased to see an increase in the number of GPs choosing to work and train Sussex, which has led to a reduction in the number of patients per GP and will continue to lead to better access to service, which is a key priority for us.

“This improvement is the result of recruitment, retention, and workforce developments we have been undertaking to support our clinicians.

“We know there is more work to do as practices are working in challenging times and we are committed to continuing these efforts to ensure patients in Sussex benefit from improved access to high-quality primary care.”