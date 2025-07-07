Sussex coaches respond to Princess of Wales’ brave message with open letter and call for better support after cancer

Two Sussex‑based cancer coaches have written an open letter to The Princess of Wales, inspired by her honest words during a recent visit to Colchester Cancer Centre. In their letter, they thank Her Royal Highness for speaking so compassionately about the emotional and ongoing impact of cancer and for sharing her own lived experience – something so many people quietly live with.

Sarah Hurst, founder of Rising Above Cancer, is a three‑time cancer survivor. She now supports others from diagnosis through treatment using a gentle, holistic approach that blends emotional coaching, meditation, somatic release and Touch Therapy.

Sue Brown, a cancer recovery coach, works with people after treatment ends – when the world expects you to be fine, but you’re still processing everything that’s happened.

Together, they’ve formed Your Way Now – a collaboration that offers personalised and practical support to people living with and beyond cancer, including carers and family members. Their own experience and belief is that healing is about so much more than just physical recovery.

“Through her open approach the Princess has helped open an important conversation that is not often talked about in cancer experiences” says Sarah.

“Through my own journey I learned that healing starts when we begin to feel safe in our bodies again – when we’re held emotionally and spiritually, not just medically.”

“Life after cancer can feel lonely and confusing,” adds Sue.

“There’s a real gap in support once the hospital visits end. That’s where coaching can help and be really effective support - holding space for people to rebuild their confidence, identity and sense of purpose.”

Cancer is on the rise overall in the UK, with notable increases especially among younger adults. The lifetime risk remains extremely high - about 1 in 2 - and is growing due to age, lifestyle, and environmental changes. Experts are particularly concerned about early-onset cancers and are urging more research, prevention, and awareness measures.

Sarah and Sue’s open letter is a heartfelt invitation to keep the conversation going – and they’re planning to launch a podcast later this year to explore these hidden aspects of cancer recovery.

Open Letter

To Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales,

Your Royal Highness,

We were deeply moved by the way in which you spoke so openly and compassionately during your visit to the Colchester Cancer Centre yesterday, about the challenges faced during and after cancer.

Your words will have offered comfort and validation to so many individuals and families who are living with the ongoing impact of this disease. Thank you for your courage, your empathy, and for using your voice to shine a light on these often-overlooked experiences.

Your recent message has opened a powerful and timely conversation. As women who have extensive experience in this area, we would be honoured to contribute to this dialogue and would welcome the opportunity to discuss how holistic, personalised, and ongoing support for everyone affected by cancer can be more widely understood, resourced, and championed.

Between us, we support people at different stages of the cancer journey, bringing personal and professional insight to this work.

Sarah Hurst, through Rising Above Cancer, works alongside individuals during treatment to nurture their emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing in a truly holistic way. Having had cancer 3 times now, Sarah now supports others through it. She understands first-hand how a diagnosis can shatter your sense of safety, identity, and trust in your body. Her own healing journey led her to develop the Mind Medicine approach, a powerful blend of coaching, emotional release work, meditation, and also Touch Therapy through the Made For Life Foundation, to help others reconnect with themselves, reclaim their power, reset the nervous system and move forward with greater peace and possibility. Sarah's work honours the emotional landscape of cancer, creating space for people to feel seen, supported, and gently guided at a time when life can feel frightening and uncertain.

Sue Brown focuses on coaching and supporting people in the months and years after treatment ends, a time often marked by exhaustion, anxiety, and identity shifts that can be hard to navigate alone. Having walked beside close family members during their cancer experience and worked extensively with volunteers living with and after cancer, she understands what this can do to someone’s own wellbeing in the short and long-term.

We also work with unpaid carers and families, whose needs and wellbeing are so often overlooked despite the critical roles they play.

Together, we collaborate as Your Way Now, to highlight the importance of personalised and holistic care for people affected by cancer.

With heartfelt thanks for your advocacy and compassion, and with warmest wishes for your continued recovery.

Yours sincerely,

Sue Brown

Cancer Recovery Coach

www.linkedin.com/in/suebrown2208

Sarah Hurst

Founder, Rising Above Cancer

www.linkedin.com/in/sarahhurst-risingabovecancer