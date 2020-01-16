Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust is seeking a governer in the High Weald Lewes Havens

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT) is looking for a governor in the High Weald Lewes Havens.

Governors play an important role in the work of the Trust and can make a real difference.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust is looking for a governor in the High Weald Lewes Havens

The Trust is looking for a governor in the Crowborough, Lewes, Newhaven, Peacehaven, Telscombe Cliffs and Uckfield areas.

Peter Horn, chairman of SCFT, said: “Our governors play a vital role in shaping the future of community services across Sussex, they help us to understand the needs of the local population and give voice to the communities that we serve.

“They come from all walks of life, with a wide variety of skills and experience. So if you are passionate about the NHS and want to help plot its course over the coming years, then you could be just the sort of person we are looking for.”

The Trust provides a range of community services in people’s own homes, in clinics, GP surgeries and hospitals across Sussex.

If people are passionate about the health and wellbeing of people and would like to help shape the future direction of the Trust, please visit the Trust’s website at www.sussexcommunity.nhs.uk/get-involved/ft/elections.htm for full details or call 01273 696011 ext. 1520.

Applications close at 5pm on Monday, January 20.