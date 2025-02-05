Sussex entrepreneur seeks volunteers to help shape the future of dementia care technology

We believe that memories are the gateway to life.

A Sussex entrepreneur is launching a pioneering initiative which will give free lifetime subscriptions AND free shares in his company to 500 volunteers who will help develop an innovative dementia care app.

The Peggi™ app is designed for the families and friends who are caring for loved ones with Dementia and is now facing a rebuild.

“We’ve learned so much in the last 18 months by working with dementia communities, and so now we want to rebuild it,” said Adam Page, Chairman of Your Health & Care, the company developing Peggi™, “but we want to make sure its absolutely right for the people who need the help most as well as the people they are caring for. That's why we're launching this programme.”

“There is a clear need for a social media technology that is really easy to use, very safe, and makes it incredibly useful for families and friends to support and stay connected with their vulnerable loved ones,” said Adam.

Peggi is designed to help family and friends who care for a vulnerable loved one.

Peggi™ does this, without any of the distractions, or unwanted intrusions or the complexity of mainstream social media platforms. At the same time, everyone in the group can contribute to building a whole life story of the person they are caring for.

Beta Testing with Exclusive Benefits

Participants in the three month programme will play a key role in shaping the app's features in exchange for a free lifetime subscription and a stake in the company behind it!

To ensure the app reflects the real needs of family carers, YH&C is inviting 500 beta testers to provide input during the next phase of development. Participants will receive several unique benefits, including:

A Share In The Company : one free share in YH&C, providing a stake in the company.

: one free share in YH&C, providing a stake in the company. Advisory Panel Membership : An opportunity to join the Peggi™ Advisory Panel and contribute to key development decisions

: An opportunity to join the Peggi™ Advisory Panel and contribute to key development decisions Lifetime Access : A lifetime subscription to Peggi™ at no cost.

: A lifetime subscription to Peggi™ at no cost. Custom Family Storybook : Tools to create a personalised digital or printed storybook using shared memories and photos.

: Tools to create a personalised digital or printed storybook using shared memories and photos. Founding Member Recognition: Acknowledgment as a Founding Member within the app and on the company website.

If you’d like to put a group of family and friends together on Peggi™ to support someone you love, and help make Peggi™ even better, go to www.peggiapp.com where you’ll see all the details! Applications are open now.