Sussex hospice hopes to raise £50,000 to mark 50 years of supporting the community

St Peter & St James Hospice is hoping to raise £50,000 in a new campaign to mark its 50th anniversary.

The hospice provides expert care to adults with life-limiting illnesses, as well as the people close to them, in areas including Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Lewes and Uckfield.

Interim chief executive Amanda Fadero said: “While we are incredibly proud to be marking this important milestone in the hospice’s story, it is just as critical that we continue to support, and be supported by, the community to help us create our next chapter.

“The charity is running a 50-year campaign to mark this milestone within the local community including; thank you events and awareness-raising activities, as well as aiming to raise £50,000 through community group fundraisers, the big £50 individual donation appeal, corporate support campaigns and the 50 for £50k club for trustees, patrons and major donors.”

The hospice is in North Common Road, North Chailey, and the site was first developed by Susan Dinnage as a nursing home. It was created in memory of Susan’s husband and local farmer Jim Dinnage who died in 1963, as well as their son, Peter, who died in childhood of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1957. The hospice explained that there are still ‘resident donkeys’ at the site because the Dinnages had previously set up and run a donkey sanctuary.

The hospice now cares for more than 1,000 people each year, providing services in people’s homes, in its in-patient unit and through its Living Well Centre.

The hospice’s medical director Dr Helen McGee said: “As we celebrate 50 years, it gives us the opportunity to make more people aware of what hospice care is, and ensure they know that all the specialist services we provide at St Peter & St James Hospice are completely free-of-charge for all, irrespective of age, religion, background or ethnicity.

“We would like to thank our community for all their support over the last 50 years, which enables us to provide holistic care, wrapping our arms not only around the patient, but their loved ones too, for as long as they need us.

“It costs £6.9m to run the hospice each year, and much of our income comes from donations and charity shop sales, rather than central government, so we simply couldn’t continue to do what we do without the generosity of our supporters in the local community. Please donate to help ensure we can be here for future generations.”

Visit www.stpjhospice.org to donate. Email [email protected] to share your memories or experiences of the hospice over the past 50 years. To find out more, run a fundraiser or support the hospice another way email [email protected].