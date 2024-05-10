Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New video footage shows extensive progress has been made, as work continues to replace part of a hospital in Sussex with a new cancer centre.

Demolition work began in March on the Barry Building at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to make way for a new Sussex Cancer Centre.

Until its closure in June 2023 – when services moved into the new Louisa Martindale Building – the Barry Building was the oldest operational NHS building in the country.

The redevelopment of the plot – by the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust – marks stage two of the £750m redevelopment of the hospital campus, which first received planning permission in 2012.

The old Royal Sussex County Hospital building's partial demolition has dramatically changed how it looks.

Chief executive Dr George Findlay said: “Over the next few months, the old hospital estate and surrounding buildings will be carefully dismantled, and a revised planning application submitted for our new £155 million Sussex Cancer Centre.

“It will bring state of the art purpose-built facilities, employing novel treatments and technologies, expertise and research together in an environment that supports improved patient and staff experience for our radiotherapy, oncology and haematology departments.”

The NHS trust said the demolition plans have been ‘thoroughly reviewed and approved’ by the city council with ‘every effort made to minimise’ disruption, dust, and noise for patients, visitors, staff, and residents.

A spokesperson added: “For example, demolition activities will only take place from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, with both noise and dust limits and permanent monitoring and suppression measures in place on site.”

The Sussex Cancer Centre and a new public area to expand the front entrance to the Louisa Martindale Building are ‘due for completion in 2028’, subject to planning and business case approvals, the trust said.

Dr Sarah Westwell, consultant oncologist and chief of service for cancer, said: “We’re hugely excited about this once in a generation opportunity to transform the care we’re able to provide for people living with cancer in Sussex.