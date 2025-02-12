Sussex hospital opens new pharmacy for patients after £1.2m investment

A new pharmacy has opened at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath following a £1.2million investment by Pharm@Sea and University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (UHSussex).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time a dedicated outpatient pharmacy has operated within the hospital, making it easy for outpatients and people attending A&E to obtain prescribed medicines while on site.

Ashok Soni OBE, chairman of the Pharma@Sea board, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our services to people visiting Princess Royal Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Realising this ambition and has been a true collaboration and it’s great to expand our partnership with the Trust and see the benefits of our approach spread even further.

Pharm@Sea colleagues celebrate the opening of new hub at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

“It’s now quicker and easier for people to get medicines following an appointment, and the hub enables us to double our outpatient prescription home delivery service for frail and elderly patients, and those living with long term conditions in Mid Sussex and Brighton.”

Pharm@Sea first opened at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton more than ten years ago, but demand there has outstripped its capacity.

The new hub will work in partnership with the original premises to improve resilience and effectiveness of Pharm@Sea’s operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of UHSussex, which means all profits are retained within the NHS and can be reinvested into services.

Dr George Findlay and Ashok Soni OBE cut the ribbon to officially open the new pharmacy.

Dr George Findlay, chief executive of UHSussex, said: “The expansion of Pharm@Sea to Princess Royal is fantastic news and I wish to congratulate everyone involved.

“I am proud of the collaboration we have with Pharm@Sea and I’m really pleased to welcome 15 new colleagues to the hospital who will be working in the hub.

“Its location in the main entrance offers great convenience for patients with an outpatient prescription they need dispensed, as well as anyone seeking clinical advice from a pharmacist – which is another great new service we have in the hospital now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Outpatients Pharmacy was officially opened on February 10 with a ceremony and ribbon cutting attended by the Pharma@Sea team, trust colleagues, partners and supporters.

To find out more about the services available at the Princess Royal Hospital, visit the UHSussex website.