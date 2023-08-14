​​The League of Friends at Zachary Merton Hospital in Rustington is looking for a secretary and events co-ordinator to join the newly-formed committee.

Zachary Merton Hosptal in Rustington. Picture: Stephen Goodger / Sussex World

The role involves planning fundraising and social events, as well as helping the committee with secretarial duties like circulating minutes, booking meeting rooms and supporting the distribution of newsletters to members.

Carron Burton, chair of the League of Friends committee, said: "There has been a friends committee supporting the hospital for many years. An area where the committee wishes to move forward with is moving documents and processes to electronic systems."

If you would like further information, please express your interest to Carron at [email protected] by September 1, 2023.

The League of Friends is a small charity with the key objective to work to enhance the quality of life for patients who are affected by ill health or disability, and generally to support the charitable work of the hospital.

The new committee was formed at the end of last year. All bar one of the previous committee had resigned in late 2021, leaving the group in jeopardy, but the attempt to reform began in the summer of 2022.

Carron said: "We are in need of a volunteer for the role of secretary and events co-ordinator, enabling the newly-formed committee to carry out the good work provided to patients at the community hospital.

"You would be helping with all aspects of servicing a committee, receiving and agreeing agenda items, circulating minutes, booking meeting rooms and support with the distribution of newsletters to the membership. You will also assist in co-ordinating and facilitating fundraising events and activities.

"Much of the work can be done outside the formal committee meetings, however the secretary function would require attendance at the scheduled meetings. Meetings are held approximately six to eight times per year, plus an annual general meeting."