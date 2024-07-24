Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An NHS trust fears there will not be enough specialist staff to ‘maintain the safety’ of the maternity service at a hospital in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Worthing Hospital, has denied rumours that the hospital’s maternity ward is to close – but Sussex World has been contacted by people concerned about the future.

Dr Tim Taylor, chief of service for the women and children’s division at University Hospitals Sussex, said: “Providing the best possible maternity care is an absolute priority for our dedicated team at Worthing Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All hospitals in England are affected by a national shortage of midwives and neonatal nurses. At Worthing, an increase in sickness or other absence over the next few months could mean we don’t have enough specialist staff to maintain the safety of our maternity service.

Worthing Hospital. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We’re working hard to increase staffing numbers: for example, we have 20 colleagues in training for specialist neonatal roles that are hard to fill, and we’ll have newly qualified midwives joining us in the autumn.

“Other hospitals have temporarily moved births to other sites in similar circumstances to make sure mothers and babies are kept safe. That’s not something we want to do, but our maternity teams are looking at all contingencies.

“We will of course keep expectant mothers in our care updated if we have to make any changes to the service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Beccy Cooper, the new MP for West Worthing, told the BBC that she had been informed by staff at Worthing Hospital that maternity services may be reduced.

According to the article, expectant mothers could instead be forced to use hospitals in Brighton or Chichester if the plans go ahead, Dr Cooper said.

Tom Rutland, the new MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “I also made clear my opposition to any downgrade in maternity services at Worthing Hospital, and I’m glad the trust has since announced that there will be no changes to the service.”