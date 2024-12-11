The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton has received a national award for its commitment to patients living with myeloma.

The Myeloma UK Clinical Service Excellence Programme (CSEP) Award was given in recognition of the hospital’s outstanding care and dedication to people with this blood cancer.

Patient John McEvoy, 70, from Haywards Heath, was diagnosed with myeloma in September 2013 when he was 59 after enduring months of intense back pain.

He thanked the hospital staff for supporting him through his treatment and helping him see his grandson.

John McEvoy from Haywards Heath with his wife Diana. Photo: Myeloma UK

John, a father-of-two, said: “If not for my team and my wife I would not be here. When I was diagnosed, they told me that the average life expectancy was six to eight years. I said to the team, if you get me to 70 that will do me and sure enough they got me to 70. I have been extremely lucky. Dr Corbett has told me I have years to go yet.”

Myeloma UK said that by the time John’s cancer was found his back was broken in seven places. The charity said John lost four and a half inches in height as a result.

John’s cancer was first detected after he stubbed his toe at a wedding in May 2013, which caused ‘excruciating pain’ in his back. John said: “From then on, I had major issues with my back. I was in agony.”

He saw a GP who thought it might be a pulled muscle and saw an osteopath. A scan showed seven fractures and he was quickly diagnosed with myeloma.

John McEvoy with his grandson George

John said: “After they told us, my wife and I came back home. We had a walk around the garden, we sat down on our swing seat and we both started crying – that lasted about five seconds. Just five seconds and that was it. My wife said: ‘We’ve got to deal with it’. And we did. My favourite saying is ‘it is what it is’. I wanted to see my daughter get married and have children. I wanted to see my son get married.”

Myeloma UK said John’s cancer has returned twice and he is now starting a new treatment. John said he is determined to make memories with his three-and-a-half-year-old grandson.

Nicola Bateup, myeloma nurse specialist at Royal Sussex County Hospital, said: “We are delighted to receive this award and are very grateful to Myeloma Uk for their recognition. As a hard-working team we strive to offer personalised care and support to an incredible group of patients and navigate the complexities of their myeloma journey.”

Myeloma UK said that the blood cancer is incurable and hard to spot because symptoms are often vague and dismissed as ageing or minor conditions.

John McEvoy (right) and the team at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton

Monica Morris, Clinical Practice Programme Manager at Myeloma UK, said: “Myeloma is a challenging cancer which keeps coming back and can be difficult to cope with both physically and mentally, so we were really impressed with the hospital’s efforts to ease patients’ burden and make their treatment that little bit easier. The team is dedicated to picking up myeloma early, which is why they introduced a clinic for urgent cancer referrals where they can see patients promptly, order any tests needed on the same day and diagnosed them sooner – before too much damage has been done.”