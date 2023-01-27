A Sussex mum with incurable breast and lung cancer said she worries for her children’s future without her.

Tiffany Ryan, who used to work for 1st Central car insurance in Haywards Heath, was diagnosed with cancer in the breast and lymph node the day before her 37th birthday on March 25 last year.

“They found it in the whole breast, and there were different lumps and clusters,” Tiffany said. “They found suspicious spots in the lungs and they wanted to treat all of it with chemo.

“When you have children – one who had just turned three and one that’s seven, you do worry. I can’t be ill because I’ve got to look after them.”

Tiffany Ryan, pictured with her husband and two children, was diagnosed with cancer in the breast and lymph node the day before her 37th birthday on March 25 last year. Photo: GoFundMe

After undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy and a mastectomy, Tiffany had hoped she was on the road to recovery.

But the mum-of-two was told by a consultant earlier this month that her cancer had spread to her lungs and bones – and was now incurable.

Tiffany said: “I thought, going into the appointment, that they would have told me I had finished my treatment and start talking about reconstruction. But it wasn’t that conversation at all.

“They said the only treatment they could offer me was hormone replacement therapy and a drug to slow the cancer down. You can’t help but think you’ve got this wrong. I’m on borrowed time.”

Tiffany said her husband grew up in Hurstpierpoint and her children’s Godparents live in Burgess Hill. She now lives with her husband and two children in Clapham Common and has set up a GoFundMe page to help her make lasting memories for her kids. Before her diagnosis, she had been a full-time carer for her seven-year-old son, who is on the autistic spectrum. The fundraiser has already raised over £3,000 of its £5,500 goal.

“My life has been seeing to his needs – being his voice, advocate and support,” Tiffany said. She added that her son loves trains so the family spends a lot of time at Bluebell Railway, Nymans and Beech Hurst mini railway.

“I’m not sure what or how yet, only that I do not want to leave my husband and children without some cherished memories, but these are sometimes unaffordable. I am on borrowed time and it is scary to process.

“You’ve got a responsibility to look after these children. You just don’t expect it’s going to happen to you. You never think you will have cancer in your 30s with two young children but it is one in two of us that cancer affects, according to Stand Up To Cancer.

“I thought I would start the fundraiser because you don’t plan to get ill, so young, with young children. You don’t plan to be thinking about how I’m going to pay the mortgage and provide for them if I’m not here.

"How will my husband be able to work and look after the children full-time? How will he pay the mortgage?”

In the UK, women are usually not offered preventative mammograms until the age of 50 – unless they are symptomatic.

In some cases these can be offered to people with a family history of breast cancer but Tiffany said she wasn’t given this opportunity – despite her mother and grandmother both being diagnosed with the disease.

Tiffany is calling for the threshold to be lowered below 40, adding: “This could save a number of women’s lives if caught early.

“I didn’t feel ill when I went to the doctor. I thought it was a muscular knot or a cyst, at the very worst. But it was an aggressive cancer. It’s just being aware of any change in appearance, change in feel. It felt hot and itchy under the skin.

“People aren’t made aware young women can have this. On the hospital ward, it was mainly women over 50. There wasn’t really anyone my age. The doctors said I must be in the wrong ward – It’s so easy to assume things.”

Tiffany said she has had ‘very good support’ from friends and family – and even complete strangers – with messages from abroad.

She said: “I’ve had messages from people in different countries like the USA and Canada. It’s a positive response. It’s nice to hear other people’s stories as well.

“You’ve just got to keep a positive attitude on it, put a brave face on and look for any help you can get. I’m looking at charities that may be able to help or sponsor me. I’m hoping to do Disneyland or an animal sanctuary experience for my children.

“It’s about making every day count, however long it is. That’s all I can do. If I can at least give them some good memories when they’re older.”

Tiffany is now looking to get involved with Depha UK, working on a celebrity football match, and said Disability Expo are set to host a fundraising event where T-shirts could be sold with her face on them.