A Sussex NHS leader has received national recognition.

Funmi Onamusi – the chief people officer at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust – has been recognised for her contribution to leadership at the Black Talent Awards.

The national awards celebrate the contribution of outstanding professional black role models.

It recognises people who excel in their careers, have a significant impact and make the working world a more equitable place, especially for black and minority employees.

Funmi won in the senior leader category, awarded to an individual who makes an organisation-wide impact at executive level.

She said: “I'm honoured and humbled to receive this award. Like any recognition of this nature, I have lots of people to thank for their support throughout my career, my family and colleagues in the wider NHS and here in Sussex.

"I am passionate about equity for all and the need to do all we can as employers to support black and minority staff and patients."

In announcing her award, the judges said Funmi ‘radiates positivity and versatility’ – ‘excelling as a leader’.

They added: “Her impactful contribution across various roles left a lasting impression on us, highlighting her exceptional leadership and dedication."

Sussex Partnership's Chief Executive, Dr Jane Padmore said Funmi is an ‘exceptional leader’ and this award is ‘very well-deserved’.

She added: “Since joining the Trust she's made a significant contribution, leading with vision, compassion and wisdom."

Funmi joined Sussex Partnership in April 2023 and has a background in strategic human resources and workforce development. In a previous role she was director of equality, diversity & inclusion, responsible for the inclusion agenda for staff and patients.

Funmi has an MBA in strategy & human resource management and is a chartered fellow at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development.