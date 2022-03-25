Sussex NHS staff make film to raise awareness of neurodiversity

The short film, ‘Neurodivergence and Reasonable Adjustments’, has been created by the Neurodivergent Staff Network at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, who provide specialist mental health and learning disability services for all ages across Sussex.

Staff network members identify with being neurodivergent, such as being autistic, or having ADHD, dyslexia or epilepsy, as well as allies who are members who value their neurodivergent colleagues.

This is in support of World Autism Acceptance Week (March 28 – April 3) and the groups hopes it will encourage awareness of neurodiversity and the small changes that can make a big difference for those with neurodifference in the workplace.

In the film Rebecca Simmons, matron for neurodevelopmental services and co-chair of the Neurodivergent Staff Network at Sussex Partnership, says, “Neurodiversity makes me feel really comfortable with being different and realise that I am different not less. It means there are people out there that I can connect with and it allows me to reach my potential and to contribute without feeling shame for my difference.”