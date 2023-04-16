The NHS in Sussex is calling for further support from the public beyond the end of the recent strike action.

Sussex NHS thanked the public for their help but said all health services in the county are experiencing ‘high levels of demand’.

A spokesperson said: “The junior doctor industrial action has added further significant challenges for the NHS, and experience shows extra pressures on the NHS will be felt for several days after the industrial action ends (on Saturday, April 15).”

They added that the local NHS has plans in place to limit the disruption as much as possible.

But the spokesperson said: “Anyone who needs urgent medical support, but does not have a life-threatening illness or injury, is being urged to contact NHS111 first for help they need by dialling 111 or going online to www.111.nhs.uk, during the junior doctor industrial action and after it ends. NHS111 is available 24 hours a day and can provide help and support online or over the phone, including connecting callers to pharmacists and out of hours GPs, as well as helping those in need get to the most appropriate service if they do need to see someone face to face.

“For those who do need help for urgent care that’s not an emergency, there are several alternatives to visiting A&E across Sussex, where you can be seen by a health care professional.”

The NHS in Sussex said there are walk-in and minor injury services, as well as urgent treatment centres, for non-life-threatening injuries in the area. These are:

Brighton Health Centre walk in service, Brighton Station, open 8am to 8pm every day.

Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead, Minor Injury Unit, open 8am to 8pm every day.

Crowborough Minor Injury Unit, open 8am to 8pm every day.

Uckfield Minor Injury Unit, open 8am to 8pm every day.

Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre, open 8am to 8pm every day.

Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital MIU, 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Crawley Hospital UTC, open 24/7.

Worthing Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre.

St Richard’s Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre.

Visit www.sussex.ics.nhs.uk/your-care/local-nhs-services/get-the-right-care for the full list of open services.