Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust pays out £5 million over mental health negligence, new figures show
Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has paid out £5 million ‘over poor care in mental health and psychiatry services’, investigators have said.
Data and research was gathered by Medical Negligence Assist via FOI requests to NHS Resolution.
A spokesperson said: “New figures obtained by Medical Negligence Assist found the staggering sum was paid out by the healthcare provider over five years up to April 2024 to deal with claims of mental health clinical negligence.
"Findings follow the launch of the long-awaited Lampard Inquiry which began on Monday, September 9 and is the first public inquiry specifically looking into mental health deaths.
"It is set to focus on the deaths of more than 2,000 mental health patients under the care of the NHS in Essex but is likely to have wider implications for mental healthcare across the NHS.”
The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has issued a statement in response to the findings.
A spokesperson said: “We are committed to delivering high quality care to the people who need our services.
"However, when something goes wrong, we look at how we can learn, improve and do things differently.
"We work with patients, families and carers to resolve any compensation claim, at the earliest opportunity."
The trust said claims paid will depend on individual circumstances and are authorised by the trust's indemnifiers, NHS Resolution.
The value of each claim is based on legal entitlement to compensation and/or litigation risk.
Medical Negligence Assist’s investigation has revealed that, since 2019, 46 claims and incidents of mental health negligence at Sussex NHS Trust have been reported to NHS Resolution which handles negligence cases on behalf of the health service.
"Of these, the trust has settled 27 with damages totalling £4,831,705,” a spokesperson said.
"The NHS as a whole has paid out at least £121m in mental health and psychiatry negligence claims in the last five years.
"That includes £51m over claims related to death, £28m for claims relating to failures or delays in treatment and a further £18m over claims related to self-harm
"Fatalities were the most common reason for mental health negligence claims made against the NHS.
"A staggering 1,127 claims and incidents of death have been lodged against NHS Trusts since 2019 with 457 claims settled with damages totalling £51.2m.”
