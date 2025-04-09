Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hospital trust in Sussex – which supports adults with long-term mental health needs – said it has made ‘significant improvements’ after inspectors visited last year.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has published an inspection report today (Wednesday, April 8) which states that Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SPFT) ‘requires improvement’ – following an inspection in May last year.

The news comes amid a change in structure for mental health rehabilitation services, with the SPFT accused of taking ‘cost-cutting measures’. Sussex World reported in November that the trust was consulting with staff and patients about proposals to merge its existing teams into a single rehabilitation service.

The CQC – which has apologised for the delay in publishing the inspection report – gave the rating to acute wards for adults of working age and psychiatric intensive care units (PICU).

The Care Quality Commission has published a report following an inspection of Sussex Partnership’s services at Mill View Hospital in Hove. Photo: Google Street View

"CQC carried out an unannounced focused inspection after receiving information of concern about the safety and quality of the service,” a CQC spokesperson said.

“At the time of inspection in May last year, the trust had five acute wards for adults of working age and PICU at its Mill View Hospital site [in Hove]. Regency ward and Caburn ward were visited during this inspection.

“This inspection focused specifically on areas relevant to the concerns identified, and the service’s ratings have not changed. The service has again been rated as requires improvement overall and for being safe. Well-led has again been rated as good.

“The overall rating for the trust is unchanged and remains rated as good.”

Teresa Barker, the trust’s chief nursing officer, said the CQC’s review was undertaken after ‘we informed them that we had identified patient safety issues’ that ‘we needed to address’.

She added: “We have made significant improvements since this inspection took place 11 months ago.

“Some of the changes we have made include strengthening our medicine management process, education and training, and care planning. Our staff have worked incredibly hard on this and continue to embed our improvements.

“This work continues and it is important for us to continuously improve. We value the CQC’s expertise and scrutiny in helping us maintain standards on behalf of the patients, carers and local communities we serve.

The Care Quality Commission has published a report following an inspection of Sussex Partnership's services at Mill View Hospital in Hove in May 2024.

“The regulator inspected two wards (Caburn ward and Regency ward) after we shared areas identified for further improvements.

“Following the inspection, the wards were rated ‘good’ for being well-led and rated as ‘requires improvement’ for safety.”

Serena Coleman, CQC deputy director of operations in the south, said it was found during the inspection that ‘some of the concerns’ received about safety and quality of the service ‘were founded’.

“Staff weren’t always managing environmental risks to people’s safety,” the deputy director said.

"We found some ligature risks in the bathrooms on Regency ward hadn’t been identified or mitigated and some staff didn’t know whether there were ligature risk assessments at all.

"On Caburn ward, there were areas without clear lines of sight enabling staff to observe people were safe. We raised these concerns with leaders and they paused admissions to address the immediate safety issues.

“Staff didn’t always report incidents or near-misses, which meant they couldn’t be properly investigated, and they didn’t always update people’s care plans after incidents occurred. People gave us mixed feedback about how safe they felt, and some described the wards as noisy and chaotic.

"They shared concerns about illicit drug use and access to harmful objects on the wards, in addition to concerns that staff didn’t always de-escalate people’s distress before using physical restraint.”

In addition, staff ‘did not always follow the trust’s policies’ to manage medicines, the report noted.

Ms Coleman continued: “People’s care plans and risk assessments lacked detail about medicines with known risks and how staff should monitor these.

"There was also a high use of medicines to reduce anxiety, agitation and aggression on both wards. We found gaps in records when rapid tranquilisation had been used as staff didn’t always record the rationale for its use or monitor changes to people’s physical health afterwards.

“Although we found immediate areas for improvement, at our inspection both wards were fully staffed with the right roles to meet people’s needs and ensure they had consistent care. We found across the service there was a good multidisciplinary team who worked well together, and with partner organisations, to improve people’s outcomes.

“We shared our findings with the trust, so they know where improvements are needed, and since the inspection, they have informed us that they have started to make progress on these. We will continue to monitor the service closely, including through future inspections, to ensure people are safe.”

Inspectors also found staff knew how to identify and protect people from the risk of abuse. The trust ‘responded to safeguarding incidents well’ and ‘made improvements when needed’.

The report added: “Care records showed people had been given information about their rights under the Mental Health Act when they were admitted to the wards and on a regular basis afterwards.

“People using the service said staff knew their individual needs well and they felt able to raise concerns if needed.

“However, managers had not always ensured consent forms were completed and lacked oversight on how bank and agency staff were inducted on the wards.

“Some staff told inspectors they felt the wards were understaffed and lacked space for on-call doctors to work in. Two staff members said they felt overworked, and others spoke of a disconnect between doctors, health care assistants, and nurses in the service.”

The CQC also explained why publication of the report was delayed.

A spokesperson said: “Due to a large-scale transformation programme at CQC, this report has not published as soon after the inspection as it should have done.

"The programme involved changes to the technology CQC uses but resulted in problems with the systems and processes rather than the intended benefits.

"The amount of time taken to publish this report falls far short of what people using services and the trust should be able to expect and CQC apologises for this.

“While publication of some reports has been delayed, any immediate action that CQC needed to take to protect people using services has not been affected.”

Plans for single rehabilitation service

Sussex World was told in November that a proposal – by the SPFT – would see jobs cuts at three rehabilitation teams across the trust, as well as the closure of ‘at least one rehabilitation home’.

An email to this newspaper read: “It has become apparent that proposed drastic cuts to our mental health services in Worthing are currently under consultation.

"This means that many employees will lose their jobs or be deployed."

It was understood hat the trust was proposing to repurpose Shepherd House Community Hospital in Worthing as supported housing within the next two years.

The SPFT has since confirmed its plans in an official statement: “Following consultation with our staff, we are changing the structure of our community rehabilitation services, which support adults with mental health needs.

"We will continue to offer the enhanced community rehabilitation service and assertive outreach services that we currently provide to our patients and are working closely with our staff to implement the new structure."

This newspaper has been told that, at present, the structures for community rehabilitation services vary in Brighton & Hove, East Sussex and West Sussex. The trust has an enhanced community rehabilitation service in East Sussex and parts of West Sussex but separate community rehabilitation and assertive outreach services in Brighton & Hove.

'To make things simpler and more consistent', the trust is 'creating a single community rehabilitation service' in each of these areas.