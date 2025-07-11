Sussex patients report high satisfaction with GP services in latest NHS survey

Patients across Sussex have expressed strong satisfaction with their local GP practices, according to the latest findings from the national GP Patient Survey released yesterday by NHS England.

The annual survey, which gathers responses from over two million patients across England, reveals that Sussex GP practices continue to perform above the national average in key areas including access to care, trust in healthcare professionals, and overall experience.

Among the highlights:

of Sussex patients rated their overall experience of their GP practice as “good” (an increase since last year, and above the national average of 71.3%) 93% said they had confidence and trust in the healthcare professionals they saw or spoke to (an increase since last year, and above the national average of 91.4%)

said they had confidence and trust in the healthcare professionals they saw or spoke to (an increase since last year, and above the national average of 91.4%) 53% found it easy to contact their practice by phone (an increase of 3% from last year, and higher than the national average of 50.8%)

found it easy to contact their practice by phone (an increase of 3% from last year, and higher than the national average of 50.8%) 89% felt their needs were met at their last appointment (maintained and in line with the national average)

felt their needs were met at their last appointment (maintained and in line with the national average) 70% said their overall experience of their last contact with their GP practice was good (a 2% increase from last year)

The results come as improving access continues to be a key priority for the NHS in Sussex, with significant work that has taken place to increase the number of health professionals working in GP practices, enhance phone and online systems to make it easier for patients to contact their practices, and overall an increase in the number of appointments that take place each month in Sussex.

Amy Galea, Chief Integration and Primary Care Officer at NHS Sussex, said:

We are incredibly proud of the dedicated staff working in general practice across Sussex. These results reflect the hard work being done every day to provide compassionate, accessible, and high-quality care to our communities, especially during a time when the NHS continues to face significant pressure. While we welcome the positive feedback, we know there is more to do. Listening to our patients is vital to shaping the future of primary care in Sussex. We’re continuing to work closely with practices to roll out digital tools, enhance patient access, and grow the primary care workforce.

Katherine Saunders, Managing Director of the Sussex Primary Care Provider Collaborative Board (which includes GPs and Practice Managers across Sussex) said;

These results are a testament to the dedication and compassion of GP practice teams across Sussex, who continue to provide high-quality care and make real improvements to the services they offer. This has also only been possible thanks to the partnership with patients across our GP practices. We’re grateful to patients for taking the time to share their experiences through this survey, as well as those who are part of patient participation groups, give their feedback in local surveys and work closely with their practice — their voices help us to understand what we’re doing well and where we need to further improve. While we’re proud of the progress made, we know there is always more to do, and we remain committed to listening, learning, and improving for every patient we serve.

Read the full survey results on the NHS England website.